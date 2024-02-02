Brad Pitt circling Quentin Tarantino's final movie 'The Movie Critic'

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is likely to be teaming up with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for his final feature film.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the actor is circling the project that will reunite him with Tarantino after critically-acclaimed titles ''Inglourious Basterds'' and ''Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'', which earned Pitt the Oscar for best supporting actor.

Tarantino has so far refrained from sharing details about "The Movie Critic" but the film is reportedly set in southern California during the 1970s.

It centres on a cynical film reviewer, rumoured to be inspired by the life of Pauline Kael, the late New Yorker writer who was one of the most influential film critics of her time.

No studio is yet attached to the project, which is expected to be the last film from Tarantino as a director.

The filmmaker, known for avant garde cinema titles like ''Pulp Fiction'', ''Kill Bill: Volume 1'' and ''Volume 2'', ''Inglourious Basterds'', ''Django Unchained'' and ''The Hateful Eight'', has time and again said that he will retire from filmmaking after 10 films.

His ninth feature film was ''Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'', which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie was released in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)