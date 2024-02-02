Kareena, Tabu and Kriti's heist comedy 'The Crew' to release on March 29

Left Menu

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanons upcoming heist comedy The Crew will be released in theatres on March 29.Kareena shared the news by posting a teaser video that features the three actors dressed in flight crew outfits, walking at an airport.Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:10 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's upcoming heist comedy ''The Crew'' will be released in theatres on March 29.

Kareena shared the news by posting a teaser video that features the three actors dressed in flight crew outfits, walking at an airport.

''Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March,'' the actor wrote on Instagram.

Kriti and Tabu also shared the teaser clip on their respective Instagram pages.

''The Crew'' is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of “Lootcase” fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. It will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor post the 2018 female buddy comedy “Veere Di Wedding”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

