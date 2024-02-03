Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' movies, dead at 76

Actor Carl Weathers, a former professional American football player who shot to stardom by playing the brash and charismatic boxer Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies, died on Thursday, his manager said in a statement on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep," manager Matt Luber said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)