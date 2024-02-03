Left Menu

Sanatana Dharmika Sadas kicks off in Tirumala

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 03-02-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 13:21 IST
Sanatana Dharmika Sadas, a three-day spiritual conference from February 3 to 5, being hosted by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirumala under the aegis of the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad kicked off on Saturday.

The conference began at the Astana Mandapam in Tirumala with the participation of 25 peethadipathis (pontiffs) on the first day, who were received by TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy.

"The Pontiffs hailing from various mutts (religious organisations) across the country provided their valuable suggestions to TTD for taking forward the Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a more effective way through a series of Dharmic programmes," said the temple body in a press release.

Replicas of Srivari Vajra Kireetam (deity's diamond crown), Om Karam in electrical decor, floral structures of Tirunamam - Shanku - Chakra, dioramas of Dasavatara, horses, elephants, cow and calf, replica of ananda nilaya and other embellishments have glorified the ambience of the Sadas (summit).

The summit began with lighting of a lamp by Pedda Jeeyar swamy, along with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala and others, followed by Veda Swasti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

