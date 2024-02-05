Taylor Swift makes Grammy history with fourth album of year win

Taylor Swift won the Grammy award on Sunday for album of the year, becoming the only artist to win the top music industry prize four times over her career. Swift won the honor on Sunday for pop album "Midnights" at a ceremony dominated by female musicians.

Billie Eilish claimed song of the year for "What Was I Made For?," a ballad written for the "Barbie" movie soundtrack. Miley Cyrus landed the record of the year honor for her empowerment anthem "Flowers." Best new artist went to R&B and pop singer Victoria Monet. Winners were chosen by the musicians, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. The group has worked to diversify its membership in recent years by inviting more women and people of color to its ranks.

