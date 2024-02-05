Left Menu

Grammys 2024: Rapper Killer Mike arrested after winning 3 awards

What's award season without a bit of controversy? The 66th edition of Grammy Awards saw glamour and talent coming together under one roof with a dash of controversial moments.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:03 IST
Rapper Killer Mike (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
What's award season without a bit of controversy? The 66th edition of Grammy Awards saw glamour and talent coming together under one roof with a dash of controversial moments. Rapper Killer Mike left no stone unturned to add drama to Hollywood's biggest musical night.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was taken away in handcuffs at the Crypto.com Arena during the Grammys 2024 on Monday after winning three awards before the main broadcast, The New York Post reported. He was arrested due to an alleged physical altercation with a security guard at the event, according to law enforcement officials.

Videos posted on X showed Killer Mike being led away in handcuffs, as some people shouted "Free Mike" in the background. The detainment happened shortly after the 48-year-old won three Grammy awards during the pre-televised portion. He won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song "Scientists & Engineers" and Best Rap Album for Michael.

An official update regarding Killer Mike's arrest from his team is yet to come. (ANI)

