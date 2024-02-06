Left Menu

Road safety awareness: Man gifts helmets to guests at daughter's wedding in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Family members of Sed Yadav, a resident of the Mudapar area in Korba city, also danced wearing helmets at the wedding that took place on Monday.Sed Yadavs daughter Nilima, a sports teacher, tied the knot with Khamhan Yadav of Lankahuda village in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district.Guests who reached the wedding venue on their motorcycles were in for a surprise when they were handed helmets as a return gift by the brides father.Speaking to reporters, Sed Yadav said, I felt my daughters wedding was the best occasion to raise awareness about road safety.

06-02-2024
Representative Image
In an unusual gesture, a man in Chhattisgarh's Korba district used his daughter's wedding as an opportunity to raise awareness about road safety and distributed helmets as a return gift to guests. Family members of Sed Yadav, a resident of the Mudapar area in Korba city, also danced wearing helmets at the wedding that took place on Monday.

Sed Yadav's daughter Nilima, a sports teacher, tied the knot with Khamhan Yadav of Lankahuda village in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district.

Guests who reached the wedding venue on their motorcycles were in for a surprise when they were handed helmets as a return gift by the bride's father.

Speaking to reporters, Sed Yadav said, ''I felt my daughter's wedding was the best occasion to raise awareness about road safety. I told the guests that life is precious, and I appealed to them not to drink and drive as most road accidents occur due to drunk driving.'' He said twelve members of his family also decided to dance wearing helmets during the wedding to support the cause.

''I distributed around 60 helmets to guests along with sweets,'' he said.

