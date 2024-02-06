Left Menu

Cara Delevingne to make theatre debut with 'Cabaret'

06-02-2024
Cara Delevingne Image Credit: Flickr
Actor-model Cara Delevingne is set to make her theatrical debut at London's West End with the musical ''Cabaret''.

Delevingne, known for films such as ''Anna Karenina'' and ''Suicide Squad'', will essay the role of Sally Bowles in the play.

''Cabaret'' is a musical based on 1951's play ''I Am a Camera'' by John Van Druten, which itself is based on Christopher Isherwood's 1939 novel ''Goodbye to Berlin''.

According to Variety, the stage production will commence from March 11 and continue until June.

Delevingne said she is happy to start a new journey from home.

''There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role. I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production,'' she added.

Regarded as one of the most successful musicals of all time, ''Cabaret'' is set in 1929–1930 Berlin.

''It revolves on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub and focuses on the American writer Clifford Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Keeping an eye on matters is the Emcee,'' read the synopsis of the play.

Olivier winner Luke Treadaway will play the role of the Emcee.

