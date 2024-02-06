Left Menu

"Had my share of ups, downs with my children": Sushmita Sen reveals inspiration behind portraying Aarya Sareen

Sushmita Sen revealed her inspiration behind channelling emotions into portraying the character of Aarya Sareen in hit web series 'Aarya Antim Vaar'.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 23:55 IST
"Had my share of ups, downs with my children": Sushmita Sen reveals inspiration behind portraying Aarya Sareen
Sushmita Sen (Image Source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sushmita Sen revealed her inspiration behind channelling emotions into portraying the character of Aarya Sareen in hit web series 'Aarya Antim Vaar'. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

Sushmita reflects on the universal struggle of maintaining that unspoken bond. Sharing her inspiration and bond of mother with her kids, Sushmita said, "It's every mother's worst nightmare to see her children go against her. No matter who you ask, that's something that unifies us all. None of us want our children in danger, afraid, or feeling unprotected. We never want them to turn against us. Aarya, as you've seen in part one of this season, reaches that heartbreaking point. While I'm grateful not to experience it to the extent Aarya does, I've had my share of ups and downs with my children, like any mother. I've channeled those emotions into portraying the pain my character feels on screen."

Recently, makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the web series. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Ek aakhri baar, Sherni karegi ek antim vaar. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th. #AaryaS3OnHotstar."

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. Created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Antim Vaar ensemble cast including Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

The makers will bring the final chapter on February 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024