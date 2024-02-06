"Had my share of ups, downs with my children": Sushmita Sen reveals inspiration behind portraying Aarya Sareen

Sushmita Sen revealed her inspiration behind channelling emotions into portraying the character of Aarya Sareen in hit web series 'Aarya Antim Vaar'. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

Sushmita reflects on the universal struggle of maintaining that unspoken bond. Sharing her inspiration and bond of mother with her kids, Sushmita said, "It's every mother's worst nightmare to see her children go against her. No matter who you ask, that's something that unifies us all. None of us want our children in danger, afraid, or feeling unprotected. We never want them to turn against us. Aarya, as you've seen in part one of this season, reaches that heartbreaking point. While I'm grateful not to experience it to the extent Aarya does, I've had my share of ups and downs with my children, like any mother. I've channeled those emotions into portraying the pain my character feels on screen."

Recently, makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the web series. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Ek aakhri baar, Sherni karegi ek antim vaar. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th. #AaryaS3OnHotstar."

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. Created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Antim Vaar ensemble cast including Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

The makers will bring the final chapter on February 9. (ANI)

