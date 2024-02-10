Box Office collection: Shahid, Kriti's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' mints This much on Day 1

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest release 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' opened "on expected lines" at the Box Office on the opening day, according to analysts As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in Rs 7.02 crore on Day 1 in India.

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya opens on expected lines on Day 1... The numbers witnessed momentum post noon onwards, especially at key metros... Urban centres take lead... Day 2 [Sat] should witness growth, with national chains taking the biz forward... Fri Rs 7.02 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh wrote on X. Speaking of worldwide collections, as per the makers, the film earned Rs 14.04 crore gross on the release day.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti). The film opened to mixed reviews. The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Last week, during a press conference of the film in New Delhi, Kriti shared her experience of working with the veteran stars in the film. Talking about Dharmendra, the 'Mimi' actor said, "He is just too loving, he is so warm. The way he meets you, he places hand on your head. If someday he feels good in his costume, then he takes his pictures and send it to his sons (Bobby and Sunny Deol) and then his sons send him voice notes telling 'Papa you're looking good'. So, I just feel that he is a family man. He's got so much warmth and so much zest for life. Like when he is acting, he is really sharp, and he is just superb. He makes us laugh so much and his improvisation is always bang on! Sometimes we forget our lines, and we are like, "Oh no, we can't make him do another take." He is lovely, and it's a pleasure to work with him."

She also recalled her experience working with Dimple Kapadia."Dimple ma'am is the coolest. Her personality, I remember the first time I met her at the airport, and just the way she was carrying herself--unke chashme, kuch paanch colors the unke chashme mein (There were like five different colours in her spectacles). Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen. She is a very sure actor, and just anything she says is so convincing. You learn a lot when you are working with actors like them," she added. 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is produced by Maddock Films. (ANI)

