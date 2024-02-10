Left Menu

Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident stroke, hospital says "he is fully conscious"

Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning. Now the hospital has issued an official statement regarding the health of 'The Kashmir Files' actor.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 21:14 IST
Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident stroke, hospital says "he is fully conscious"
Mithun Chakraborty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning. Now the hospital has issued an official statement regarding the health of 'The Kashmir Files' actor.

Mithun has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. The statement mentioned that the actor was brought to the hospital with complaints of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. He is currently receiving the necessary treatment and remains under the observation of a team of doctors.

The official statement reads, "Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Presently, he is fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being further evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist and a gastroenterologist." Chakraborty was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024.

Fondly called Mithun Da by his fans, the actor began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film 'Mrigayaa', which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. 'Disco Dancer', 'Agneepath', 'Ghar Ek Mandir', 'Jallad' and 'Pyaar Jhukta Nahin' are some of his other popular films. Chakraborty joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground, commonly known as the "Maidan", on March 7, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024