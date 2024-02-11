Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

NFL-Usher says Super Bowl halftime show will be a career crescendo

R&B superstar Usher, fresh off of a wildly successful Las Vegas residency, said his performance at Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show will be the latest peak in his 30-year career. "Las Vegas has been amazing for me," Usher, clad in a long black leather jacket, black gloves and dark sunglasses, told a packed press conference on Thursday.

NFL-What to expect from this Year's Super Bowl ads

Super Bowl ads captivate audiences during the U.S. television broadcast of the event and this year's showpiece game in Las Vegas on Sunday features the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Following is information about this year's ads:

Amazon's Prime Video to stream its first NFL playoff game next season - WSJ

Amazon.com's Prime Video streaming service will exclusively stream its first NFL playoff game next season, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The announcement comes ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl game, which will be available for streaming on Paramount+ and broadcast live on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Christian Siriano nods to 'Dune' for fall line at New York Fashion Week

U.S. designer Christian Siriano looked to the sweeping landscapes from science fiction epic "Dune" at his Fall/Winter fashion show, presenting a collection deeply rooted in the tones of the desert. Models wore draped coats and jackets in earthy browns and reds, while frocks came in shiny metallics at the catwalk presentation on Thursday at The Plaza Hotel, held ahead of Friday's official start of New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

Taylor Swift fans thankful Super Bowl didn't affect Tokyo concerts

Taylor Swift fans said on Saturday they were thankful the Super Bowl did not affect her Japanese tour schedule as she wrapped up her final concert in Tokyo. Swift kicked off the Asia leg of her "Eras Tour" this week with four concerts in Tokyo.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2024 nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday unveiled its nominees for 2024, with singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas hits, and Cher, the Goddess of Pop, making the list for the first time. Other debut nominees include rock stalwarts Foreigner and Peter Frampton, funk legends Kool & the Gang, singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, Britpop icons Oasis, the soulful Sade, and Sinéad O'Connor. Ozzy Osbourne, following his previous induction with Black Sabbath, is recognized for his solo career.

'Peaked TV': US scripted shows dropped in 2023

The number of scripted television series in the United States declined by 14% in 2023, FX network chief John Landgraf said on Friday, after a decade-long explosion of shows fueled by the streaming TV wars. The chairman of FX Content and Productions coined the term "peak TV" as he tallied the rise of programming when traditional media companies started chasing Netflix Inc in 2013.

MLK Jr., Malcolm X's parallel lives explored in 'Genius: MLK/X'

Civil rights icons Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X only met once, but their coming-of-age stories run parallel in family, community, loss and sacrifice as shown in National Geographic's anthology series "Genius: MLK/X." To kick off Black History Month, new weekly episodes on Disney+ and Hulu bring viewers into the homes of the two leaders from their childhood to fatherhood, glimpsing the lives that led up to the historical speeches for which they are known.

Japan's Seiji Ozawa, one of world's best-known conductors, dead at 88

Japan's Seiji Ozawa, one of the best-known orchestra conductors of his generation, died on Tuesday of heart failure at the age of 88, public broadcaster NHK announced on Friday. Ozawa, who was born in China, spent decades in the rarefied atmosphere of top orchestras around the world but wore baseball-themed ties to interviews and preferred to be called by his first name, not "maestro".

