'The Golden Bachelorette' set to air this fall

Makers have officially launched 'The Golden Bachelor' spinoff, 'The Golden Bachelorette,' which will premiere in the autumn, Variety reported.

11-02-2024
Makers have officially launched 'The Golden Bachelor' spinoff, 'The Golden Bachelorette,' which will premiere in the autumn, Variety reported. On the unscripted front, the network also announced the renewal of 'The Bachelorette,' which will run in the summer.

'Dancing With the Stars' is also expected to return this fall; while ABC has not officially renewed the series, insiders claim it will return for Season 33. Gerry Turner, 72, starred in the initial season of 'The Golden Bachelor,' which drew 43.4 million people and became ABC's most-watched unscripted premiere on Hulu.

The season was shot over four weeks in August. Turner proposed to Theresa Nist during the finale, which aired in December after filming began on August 31. (The Bachelor Nation episode drew 6.1 million viewers, the most in nearly three years.)

The couple married on January 4, just over four months after getting engaged. Contestant Susan Noles officiated the Palm Springs wedding, which was broadcast live on ABC, as per Variety. The lead in 'The Golden Bachelorette' is yet to be revealed. While it could be a new woman, people would like to see many of the candidates from Turner's season, including Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin, the last two to be eliminated.

"There are so many incredible women from this season. That would be really hard not to [pick from]. There are just so many, and you can picture what that would look like in several different ways, and it's all exciting and fun," executive producer Jason Ehrlich said during a Variety panel in December. Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Horizon produce both 'The Bachelorette' and 'The Golden Bachelorette.' Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' is currently running on ABC. (ANI)

