Sidharth Malhotra wishes 'Yodha' director Pushkar Ojha on his birthday, says "year of blockbuster landings"

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday wished his upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' director Pushkar Ojha on his birthday. Taking to Instagram story, Sidharth re-shared Dharma Productions post and wrote, "Happy birthday #PushkarOjha!Here's to a year of blockbuster landings with #Yodha! Big love and hug."

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024. The film also stars Disha Patani in the lead role.

Last year, the makers unveiled two new posters of the film. In the poster, Sidharth exudes confidence and intensity. The first poster depicts him in uniform, clutching a gun against a backdrop of an aeroplane. The other poster depicts him in the middle of a fight, wearing a plain white T-shirt with some dust on it and wielding a broken glass bottle, ready to strike his opponent.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them." Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then the makers decided to postpone the film to September 15. Then, changed to December 15. Then it was shifted to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)