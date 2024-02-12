Pratibha Ranta recalls what she learnt from Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan while working in 'Laapataa Ladies'

Actor Pratibha Ranta is going to appear in Kiran Rao's directorial project 'Laapataa Ladies'. Although this is not her first project, still she is excited about getting an opportunity to work under a big banner where she learned so much and played a meaningful role. She told ANI, "From getting an opportunity to work under Aamir Khan Productions to getting a good script, everything is positive about this film and as an actor, I enjoyed working in it."

She added what she learned while working with Kiran Rao, "Working with Kiran Ma'am, I learned that today's girls are very capable of doing a lot, we should not think that we can't do this or that. There are opportunities for everyone, we should know how to utilize them. Ma'am know the right timing to do a particular thing. She loves to travel and explore new things. She is very artistic. I learned a lot from her." The 'Qurbaan Hua' actor also got some special tips from superstar Aamir Khan and every moment she spent with him was like a "teaching class" for her.

Ranta added, "I learned from him how to move ahead in life and be satisfied with what you are doing. There is teaching in in every line he discusses even during the normal conversation on the sets. I got passionate about acting after watching him in 'Dangal'. I was amazed to see the transformation in him. I just thought about how he managed to gain weight and then make such a physique. It was commendable. So, I asked him about it and he said it's all in your mind and it is the mind that controls the entire body. If you are mentally strong you can achieve anything in your life." While hailing from a family with no connection to Bollywood, it was not easy for her to make them understand her passion and interest. However, she managed to do it.

As she shared, "I am from Shimla and did my schooling there only. I told my family about my interest in acting. They were reluctant initially to allow me as no one in my family is from a filmy background. They were not aware of the entertainment industry. So, they were sceptical about it. Then I took an admission to a college in Mumbai and informed them about it. I told them that, 'Now, I am going'. I reached Mumbai and gave auditions. And started getting opportunities. At that time only, I got a call for 'Laapataa Ladies' and there when I read the script, I just connected to it and found creative satisfaction. "Now, my family is happy with the work I am doing and I just want to be the voice of Himachal Pradesh so that other girls can also explore more opportunities like this," she concluded.

Talking about 'Laapataa Ladies', it is a story set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. The film received a standing ovation during its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by a team that has collaborated for such hits as 'Delhi Belly', 'Dangal', and 'Peepli Live'.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami.

Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogue, while Divyanidhi Sharma jotted down the additional lines. 'Laapataa Ladies' will hit the theatres on March 1. (ANI)

