Power blooms in Carolina Herrera's show at New York Fashion Week

"I wanted her to dress powerfully, and I wanted every look to be an embodiment of power." This year marks Gordon's sixth at the New York fashion house, and he has learned in that time how to keep Herrera - who ran her eponymous line for nearly 40 years - happy.

Carolina Herrera aimed to highlight the powerful and resilient side of its clientele at its runway show at New York Fashion Week on Monday.

The collection was filled with streamlined silhouettes that were both precise and clean, speaking to the clarity and focus of the modern woman. Ruffles took on a new architectural dimension, adding dramatic flair. "This season, more than ever, I wanted it to be about beauty as power, power as beauty," said creative director Wes Gordon. "I wanted her to dress powerfully, and I wanted every look to be an embodiment of power."

This year marks Gordon's sixth at the New York fashion house, and he has learned in that time how to keep Herrera - who ran her eponymous line for nearly 40 years - happy. "At the beginning it was more of a challenge to try to reconcile and make sure that decisions were something she would maybe agree with or not. But I've since learned that there may be things she doesn't agree with, but at the end of the day, I am seeking to address the same woman that she sought to dress.

"I'm chasing what does elegance mean today in the same way she chased that," he said. This season's primary motif came from a 19th century gouache painting of a pink peony, on a small scale on a yellow gown and life-size on a purple gazar.

Nearly 50 brands are showcasing their collections during New York Fashion Week: The Shows, which runs until Wednesday.

