Deepika Padukone to bestow honor at BAFTA Awards, expressing heartfelt appreciation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 14:01 IST
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Indian actor-producer Deepika Padukone will present an award at the upcoming BAFTA Film Awards, set to be held on Sunday evening.

Padukone, 38, shared the list of confirmed presenters issued by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

''Gratitude,'' she captioned the post.

The actor joins fellow presenters Andrew Scott, Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh, Idris Elba, Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Indira Varma, Himesh Patel, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson.

At last year's Academy Awards, Padukone introduced the live performance of ''Naatu Naatu'', the hit Telugu song from ''RRR'' which went on to win the best original song Oscar.

According to the official BAFTA website, the Rising Star Award will be presented by former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell. Actors Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde are vying for the honour.

Former ''Doctor Who'' star David Tennant is set to host the BAFTA Film Awards, which will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall.

The BAFTA is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.

The BAFTA awards ceremony will stream in India on Lionsgate Play on February 19 at 12.30 am.

