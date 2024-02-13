Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-02-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 14:20 IST
"Usher Ties the Knot with Jennifer Goicoechea, his Devoted Partner"
Singer Usher tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, internet personality Jennifer Goicoechea in an intimate wedding ceremony over the weekend.

They got married on February 11 in Las Vegas, where the singer performed at Super Bowl LVIII.

Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, exchanged vows at Vegas Weddings' Terrace Gazebo and the singer's mother Jonetta Patton was the couple's witness, according to the marriage certificate.

The couple, who started dating in 2019, share daughter Sovereign Bo (three) and son Sire Castrello (two).

''We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family. ''They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,'' a representative for the singer said in a statement to People magazine.

Usher was previously married to fashion designer Tameka Foster with whom he has two sons Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely. He was married to music industry executive Grace Harry between 2015-2018.

