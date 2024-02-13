"I am the best kisser," says Emraan Hashmi at 'Showtime' trailer launch

Actor Emraan Hashmi was seen in a fun mood during the trailer launch of 'Showtime' web series in Mumbai. While speaking to producer Karan Johar, Emraan joked about his "serial kisser" tag.

During the conversation, Karan asked Emraan about one rumour about him that he would like to stop and the actor gave a funny answer. "That I'm a good kisser," Emraan said and then immediately added, "I'm not a good kisser, I'm the best."

Emraan's sassy reply left everyone in splits. Be it Murder or Aashiq Banaya Aapne, films in Emraan Hashmi's early days in Bollywood saw him lock lips in multiple films. This led him to get the 'serial kisser' tag.

Speaking of 'Showtime', it is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top. Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran are also a part of 'Showtime'.

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show. Taking to his Instagram account, Karan Johar shared the trailer of 'Showtime'.In the trailer, Emraan is seen playing the role of an influential film producer. The reporter, played by Mahima Makwana, can be heard discussing topics like nepotism on television.

Excited about 'Showtime', Emraan earlier said in a statement, "Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels". He said the audience is keen to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and "let me just say - we have heard you all! Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood!"

'Showtime' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8. (ANI)

