Philippine rescued pets look for love on dates this Valentine's Day

The Manila-based Philippine Animal Welfare (PAWS) organised a "fur date" where visitors could spend time with the group's rescued dogs and cats, most of which were abused or neglected by their former owners. Pet lovers mingled with the rescued pets to encourage adoption instead of buying fur babies.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:30 IST
  • Philippines

Filipino pet lovers took some furry friends on a date this Valentine's Day, showering them with cuddles and treats inside an animal shelter in the Philippine capital. The Manila-based Philippine Animal Welfare (PAWS) organised a "fur date" where visitors could spend time with the group's rescued dogs and cats, most of which were abused or neglected by their former owners.

Pet lovers mingled with the rescued pets to encourage adoption instead of buying fur babies. "With this event, they (the animals) see that not all people out there in the outside world are out to hurt them," said Sharon Yap, a campaign officer at PAWS.

Visitors paid 750 pesos ($13) for their date, which included snacks and treats for the animals. Most of the shelter's 65 dogs and 170 cats were rescued from cruelty and neglect, with criminal charges filed against offenders, according to PAWS.

"What these sheltered animals have been through is different. For me, they are more worthy to be given the opportunity to be loved by us," said Chia Llanes, 29, who spent her "date" with a tan-coated dog.

