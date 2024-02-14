Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan Shares Inspiring Note on 'Resilience' after Muscle Injury

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday said he pulled a muscle yesterday and the injury made him reflect on the notion of strength.The 50-year-old star shared his mirror selfie on social media in which he can be seen standing with the support of crutches.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 18:41 IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday said he pulled a muscle yesterday and the injury made him reflect on the ''notion of strength''.

The 50-year-old star shared his mirror selfie on social media in which he can be seen standing with the support of crutches. ''... pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is of course a bigger conversation, the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it (sic)'' Hrithik wrote on Instagram. In his lengthy note, the ''Fighter'' actor recalled how his grandfather would refuse to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because he was a ''strong'' man. ''I remember saying 'But Deda, it's just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!' It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside. ''I couldn't make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn't care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing (sic)'' he further said.

The virtue that men have to be strong at all times has been ''stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity'', said Hrithik.

''I believe true strength is being relaxed, composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside.

''Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying 'f*** 'em! That's applicable sure. Sometimes. And it's the kind we all aspire for. Even me,'' he added.

According to the actor, the more coveted one is the strength when ''there is no one to fight on the outside''.

''It's that quiet fight on the inside between you and the 'image' of you. If you come out of that one feeling like wanting to do a slow dance by yourself, then you're my hero.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

