Jennifer Lopez launches 'This Is Me...Now' with muse Affleck by her side

Jennifer Lopez explores her experiences of love and relationships in her new movie "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" that premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday, where she walked the carpet with her husband, actor-director Ben Affleck.

The musical film, which coincides with the release of Lopez' new album entitled "This is Me...Now", delves into her love life and the nature of relationships, including with herself, through the characters in her self-penned drama. "It's become more important to me to grow as a person and as an artist to be more vulnerable and to be more honest about things," she told Reuters in an interview.

"So this is something that felt very organic for me to do at this point in my life, with the things that I've gone through and the things that I've learned." The actor-singer, 54, who has been married four times, was first engaged to Affleck in 2002, sparking her hit record "This is Me...Then", but the wedding was called off in 2003 and the pair split a few months later.

Fast forward to 2021 and the couple reunited, marrying in July 2022. "I don't know how comfortable he is being the muse for me," said Lopez, reflecting on how her 51-year-old husband feels about her sharing details of their relationship.

"He couldn't be more supportive and loving and kind of encouraging to me to express myself exactly the way that I want to, which I find really beautiful and generous of him." The 65-minute film, directed by Dave Meyers, showcases some of the 13 tracks on Lopez' ninth studio album of the same name, including "Mad In Love" and "Dear Ben pt. II."

Alongside Lopez, who plays the character called "artist" in the movie, other parts are taken by actors Sofia Vergara and Keke Palmer, rapper Post Malone - and Affleck. "(Affleck) didn't really even understand what I was doing half the time" during filming, Lopez said.

"That's the blind kind of love and faith that a person in your life should have for you ... He makes me be braver than I would normally be on my own...And I'm pretty brave." "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" debuts on streaming platform Prime Video from Friday. The new album is out the same day. (Editing by Sarah Mills and Mark Heinrich)

