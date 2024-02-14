Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez launches 'This Is Me...Now' with muse Affleck by her side

Jennifer Lopez explores her experiences of love and relationships in her new movie "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" that premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday, where she walked the carpet with her husband, actor-director Ben Affleck. The musical film, which coincides with the release of Lopez' new album entitled "This is Me...Now", delves into her love life and the nature of relationships, including with herself, through the characters in her self-penned drama.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:01 IST
Jennifer Lopez launches 'This Is Me...Now' with muse Affleck by her side

Jennifer Lopez explores her experiences of love and relationships in her new movie "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" that premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday, where she walked the carpet with her husband, actor-director Ben Affleck.

The musical film, which coincides with the release of Lopez' new album entitled "This is Me...Now", delves into her love life and the nature of relationships, including with herself, through the characters in her self-penned drama. "It's become more important to me to grow as a person and as an artist to be more vulnerable and to be more honest about things," she told Reuters in an interview.

"So this is something that felt very organic for me to do at this point in my life, with the things that I've gone through and the things that I've learned." The actor-singer, 54, who has been married four times, was first engaged to Affleck in 2002, sparking her hit record "This is Me...Then", but the wedding was called off in 2003 and the pair split a few months later.

Fast forward to 2021 and the couple reunited, marrying in July 2022. "I don't know how comfortable he is being the muse for me," said Lopez, reflecting on how her 51-year-old husband feels about her sharing details of their relationship.

"He couldn't be more supportive and loving and kind of encouraging to me to express myself exactly the way that I want to, which I find really beautiful and generous of him." The 65-minute film, directed by Dave Meyers, showcases some of the 13 tracks on Lopez' ninth studio album of the same name, including "Mad In Love" and "Dear Ben pt. II."

Alongside Lopez, who plays the character called "artist" in the movie, other parts are taken by actors Sofia Vergara and Keke Palmer, rapper Post Malone - and Affleck. "(Affleck) didn't really even understand what I was doing half the time" during filming, Lopez said.

"That's the blind kind of love and faith that a person in your life should have for you ... He makes me be braver than I would normally be on my own...And I'm pretty brave." "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" debuts on streaming platform Prime Video from Friday. The new album is out the same day. (Editing by Sarah Mills and Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024