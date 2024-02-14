"Elections have become an industry": Prakash Jha on why he stepped away from politics

Filmmaker Prakash Jha, who is known for creating socially and politically acclaimed films, was a politician for some years. In an interview with ANI, Prakash Jha took a trip down memory lane and recalled his stint as a politician and what made him step away from politics.

Hailing from Bihar's Champaran district, Prakash Jha contested three Lok Sabha polls in 2004, 2009 and 2014. Jha lost the Lok Sabha election from Bettiah in Bihar in 2014 as a Janata Dal-United candidate. He unsuccessfully contested as an independent in 2004 and on a LJP ticket in 2009 from the same constituency. Remembering his brief political journey, Prakash Jha said, "When talking about democracy, I understood that in our films, in our stories, politicians were portrayed as corrupt, police were portrayed as corrupt, judiciary and administration as corrupt but in my search, I found that Janata (the people) are the most corrupt."

"At every crossroads, people used to stand on their motorcycle and they used to wait for our convoy. Quickly my flag was distributed. After we gave a few speeches, our people distributed petrol money to them. For some time, they used to walk with us by chanting our slogans. Then, again those people would go back to their spot and wait for another party. Aap party badlte ho neta kehte hain dalbadlu hai janta toh din mein char partiyan badlti hain (People say that politicians change parties but the public shifts from one party to another in a single day)," he added. As Lok Sabha elections 2024 are approaching, Prakash Jha also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advocating 'One Nation, One Election' proposal.

He said, "I have seen all these things. Basically, they are manipulative. Ye jo aaj Modi Jee kehte hain ki ek election ek sath hona chahiye woh sabse badhiya cheez hain. The process of election has become a livelihood for a whole lot of people. Kuchh nahi karte khali election ladte-ladwate hain (They do nothing but fight and make others fight elections)." He said, "Sometimes Mukhiya elections are being held and sometimes Zilla Parishad elections are being held. Sometimes MLA election is held, then MP election is held and then a by-election is held. Elections have become an industry. It has been 10 years since I have contested my last election."

When asked if he will take part in the 2024 elections, the filmmaker responded, "I did not even contest the last elections. I have never been to the constituency after that. I have no interest in (it)." Jha is known for his films such as 'Mrityudand', 'Gangaajal','Apaharan', 'Raajneeti, 'Aarakshan', 'Chakravyuh,'Satyagraha', among others. (ANI)

