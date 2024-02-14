Kareena receives only "ok" response from husband Saif Ali Khan to her Valentine's Day wish

On Valentine's Day, actor Kareena Kapoor shared a hilarious yet love-filled post. Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena shared how Saif reacted to her Valentine's Day wish.

She wrote, "Me: Happy Valentine's Day, Saifu. Saif: Ok". Kareena captioned the note with a couple of laughing emojis and heart-eye emojis.

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the pan-India film 'Devara' alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

