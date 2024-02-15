Left Menu

Vaidya said the festival is a significant event as it reflects a commitment on part of the NSD towards artistic excellence and cultural diversity.We are committed to promote the magic of theatre, provide a platform for diverse voices and chronicles to bloom, he said.

Bharat Rang Mahotsav Kicks Off this Friday
The National School of Drama's much-awaited Bharat Rang Mahotsav will commence here on Friday with Ravindra Bharti's Hindi play, titled ''Agin Tiriya'', directed by Sangeeta Tiple.

The Srinagar-leg of the theatre festival will be held at Tagore Hall.

''The five-day theatre festival will portray five captivating plays, each a masterpiece in its own right, spanning various genres and languages,'' Suman Vaidya, festival controller at NSD, told reporters here.

Theatre-goers will be able to see Kashmiri play ''Aarmin Pather'', directed by Shah-e-Jehan Ahmad Bhagat on Saturday, followed by writer-director Sachin Malvi's Hindi play ''Sifar'' on Sunday. Bhaskar Mukherjee's Bengali play ''Fele Asa MegaHertz'' will be performed on Monday.

Writer Nicola Pianzola's ''The Global City'' -- an English language play, will draw curtains on the festival on Tuesday.

Vaidya said the festival is a significant event as it reflects a commitment on part of the NSD towards artistic excellence and cultural diversity.

''We are committed to promote the magic of theatre, provide a platform for diverse voices and chronicles to bloom,'' he said. The annual theatre festival began on February 1 at Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) with the opening play ''Humare Ram'', featuring actor and NSD alumnus Ashutosh Rana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

