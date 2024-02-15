Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi signs up for 'Goodachari 2' sequel

Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to star in Goodachari 2, fronted by Adivi Sesh, the makers said on Thursday.The upcoming Telugu action spy thriller will be directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. It also features Banita Sandhu.Hashmi shared his casting announcement for the film, also called G2, on his official X page.The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:14 IST
Emraan Hashmi signs up for 'Goodachari 2' sequel
Emraan Hashmi Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to star in ''Goodachari 2'', fronted by Adivi Sesh, the makers said on Thursday.

The upcoming Telugu action spy thriller will be directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. It also features Banita Sandhu.

Hashmi shared his casting announcement for the film, also called ''G2'', on his official X page.

''The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress,'' the actor captioned his post.

This is Hashmi's second Telugu project after the upcoming action film ''OG'' with Pawan Kalyan.

''Goodachari 2'', the sequel to Sesh's 2018 film ''Goodachari'', will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024