Emraan Hashmi signs up for 'Goodachari 2' sequel
Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to star in Goodachari 2, fronted by Adivi Sesh, the makers said on Thursday.The upcoming Telugu action spy thriller will be directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. It also features Banita Sandhu.Hashmi shared his casting announcement for the film, also called G2, on his official X page.The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition.
Actor Emraan Hashmi is set to star in ''Goodachari 2'', fronted by Adivi Sesh, the makers said on Thursday.
The upcoming Telugu action spy thriller will be directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. It also features Banita Sandhu.
Hashmi shared his casting announcement for the film, also called ''G2'', on his official X page.
''The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress,'' the actor captioned his post.
This is Hashmi's second Telugu project after the upcoming action film ''OG'' with Pawan Kalyan.
''Goodachari 2'', the sequel to Sesh's 2018 film ''Goodachari'', will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
