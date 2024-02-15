Left Menu

Todd Phillips shares Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix photos from 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 17:58 IST
Director Todd Phillips has shared the first look of actors Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the stars of his upcoming film ''Joker: Folie a Deux'', on his Instagram.

The filmmaker, who is returning with the sequel to his 2019 hit, shared the three images from the movie on the Valentine's Day. In the first picture, Gaga and Phoenix's Joker are standing together, while the second one shows them gazing lovingly at each other and in the third photograph, they are dancing on the terrace.

''Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24.,'' Phillips captioned the pictures. Phoenix won a best actor Oscar for his role as Joker aka Arthur Fleck. He is reprising his character while Gaga has joined the cast in a role that's inspired by Harley Quinn. Phillips, known for movies such as the ''Hangover'' series, ''Due Date'' and ''War Dogs'', revitalised the classic DC Comics hero with the origin story that went on to become a blockbuster. The original film follows the journey of Fleck, a failed clown, who decides to become criminal.

