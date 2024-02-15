Left Menu

Ananya Panday shares glimpse of new series 'Ananya Unscripted in Singapore'

Ananya Panday is all set to come up with the series 'Ananya Unscripted in Singapore,' where she explores hidden gems and extraordinary experiences.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 19:37 IST
Ananya Panday (Image Source: Singapore Tourism Board team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ananya Panday is all set to come up with the series 'Ananya Unscripted in Singapore,' where she explores hidden gems and extraordinary experiences. From vibrant streets to tranquil waters, rediscover Singapore through Ananya's journey as she dives into thrilling adventures, uncovering hidden gems, and unexpected surprises from a myriad of extraordinary experiences.

The trailer unfolds, prepare to be captivated by the city's dynamic energy, paving the way for Ananya's 4-episode vlog series where she unveils Singapore's secrets. Talking about the series, Ananya said, "I have a great love for travelling, especially when it involves exploring hidden gems, discovering a different side of the city, and indulging the foodie in me. My recent adventure in Singapore was truly remarkable, providing unique experiences that made it an unforgettable journey that was truly one for the books. Each day allowed me to rediscover the beauty of this versatile destination and reconnect with myself in the process. And I can't wait to visit again soon."

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has partnered with Ananya Panday to showcase unique and surprising experiences that can only be 'Made In Singapore'. The series will shed fresh light on the city where ordinary experiences are made extraordinary in very unexpected ways.

Meanwhile, Ananya recently impressed the audience with her stint in Netflix's film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

