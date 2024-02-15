Kiara Advani reacts to hubby Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' new poster

Left Menu

Actor Kiara Advani on Thursday shared her reaction to the new poster of her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Yodha'.

15-02-2024
Kiara-Sidharth, Yodha poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kiara Advani on Thursday shared her reaction to the new poster of her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Yodha'. Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared the poster on her stories and wrote, "My Favourite," followed by a warrior emoticon.

The poster showcases the 'Shershaah' actor in his action avatar while holding an assault rifle. Makers of 'Yodha' unveiled the film's poster in a unique way on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sidharth Malhotra dropped an exciting reveal video that he captioned, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15." https://www.instagram.com/p/C3WzWYct41n/

In the video, a team of skydivers descended from the skies to unveil the action thriller film amidst the clouds, high above the azure waters of Dubai. The poster showcases the 'Shershaah' actor in his action avatar while holding an assault rifle. The makers of 'Yodha' will be unveiling the official teaser of the film on February 19.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead role.

Last year, the makers unveiled two new posters of the film. In the poster, Sidharth exuded confidence and intensity. The first poster depicted him in uniform, clutching a gun against a backdrop of an aeroplane. The other poster depicted him in the middle of a fight, wearing a plain white T-shirt with some dust on it and wielding a broken glass bottle, ready to strike his opponent.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them." Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022. The makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then to September 15, December 15 and December 8. Now, the film is set for release on March 15, 2024.

Sidharth was recently seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

