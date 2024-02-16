Left Menu

'Only Murders in the Building': Meryl Streep set to return for season 4

Hollywood actor Meryl Streep is all set to return for the fourth season of 'Only Murders in the Building'.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 11:24 IST
'Only Murders in the Building': Meryl Streep set to return for season 4
Meryl Streep (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Meryl Streep is all set to return for the fourth season of 'Only Murders in the Building'. According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Streep will reprise the recurring role of Loretta Durkin, whom she started playing in Season 3 of the series. The character starred in Oliver's (Martin Short) Broadway show in the most recent season, with the two becoming romantically involved.

'Only Murders in the Building' stars Selena Gomez in the lead role. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, 'Only Murders in the Building' follows Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), three neighbors in a New York City apartment called the Arconia, who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murders of their fellow residents, for which they are continually framed.

Exact plot details for Season 4 are being kept under wraps, though it is known the season will begin with the main trio making a trip to Los Angeles before returning to New York, reported Variety. Streep is the latest confirmed cast member for Season 4, with Molly Shannon also recently joining the series as a "high-powered Los Angeles businesswoman."

"Only Murders in the Building" has proven to be very popular for Hulu with both audiences and critics alike. The show has nabbed 29 Emmy nominations and four wins to date. The series had its broadcast debut in January when ABC ran all 10 episodes of Season 3 over the course of four weeks, during which the series reached 11 million linear viewers, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

