Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh Returns to Wrestling, Challenges Pakistani Opponent in Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship

In a thrilling comeback, Commonwealth Heavy Weight Champion Sangram Singh is set to step back into the wrestling arena after a six-year hiatus. Sangram Singh is gearing up for a highly anticipated match against a Pakistani wrestler at the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship 2024.

Amidst the excitement surrounding his return, Sangram Singh, known for his impressive wrestling skills, sent a bold message to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The message read, ''You played Sultan on the silver screen. I am glad that I am the Sultan in real life, where a 40-year-old wrestler will face off against a 23-year-old in the ring.'' Expressing his admiration for Salman Khan, Singh emphasized that the actor's unique hosting style on television sets him apart. While acknowledging Amitabh Bachchan's prowess in hosting KBC, Singh believes Salman Khan brings a distinctive class with his anger, love, and understanding.

Adding another dimension to his career, Sangram Singh is set to grace the silver screen in the film 'Udaan Zindagi Ki.' This commercial solo venture features Singh portraying the role of a 25-year-old wrestler in an emotional tale centered around the wrestling background, inspiring today's youth. The film is scheduled for release this March.

With fans eagerly anticipating his return to the wrestling ring and the silver screen, Sangram Singh's presence promises to captivate audiences both in the realm of sports and entertainment.

