Left Menu

Delhi govt to organise 'Urdu Ramleela' at Sunder Nursery on Feb 24

The Department of Art, Culture, and Languages of the Delhi government will organise a Ramleela in Urdu at Sunder Nursery, as part of its Urdu Heritage Festival commencing February 22.The Dastaan-e-Ramayana Ramleela in Urdu will be performed by the theatrical group Shri Shraddha Ramlila on February 24 to celebrate the shared values of both cultures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 20:15 IST
Delhi govt to organise 'Urdu Ramleela' at Sunder Nursery on Feb 24
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Art, Culture, and Languages of the Delhi government will organise a Ramleela in Urdu at Sunder Nursery, as part of its "Urdu Heritage Festival" commencing February 22.

The 'Dastaan-e-Ramayana: Ramleela in Urdu' will be performed by the theatrical group Shri Shraddha Ramlila on February 24 to celebrate the shared values of both cultures. The Urdu Ramleela will narrate the mythological tale of Lord Ram's victory over Ravana with a unique twist, an official statement by the department said.

''The Urdu Ramleela is a perfect linguistic blend that unites the beauty of Hindi and sophistication of Urdu,'' it said. The Urdu Heritage Festival of the Delhi government's art and culture department and Urdu Academy will also stage several other performances including a panel discussion on Urdu's perspective on Ramayana to explore the cultural dimensions associated with it.

Besides, the festival will witness programmes such as 'Mehfil-e-qawwali, 'Sufi Mehfil', ghazal recital competition for students, a poetic competition, debate competition, as well as Indian opera infusion along with many other theatrical performances. The events will be held between February 22-25 across different states including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024