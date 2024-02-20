Producers Guild of India signs MOU to support film production in New Jersey

New Jersey is in line to becoming the new shooting destination for the Indian film industry after the Producers Guild of India (PGI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state to facilitate the shooting of Indian films there. The MOU was signed between PGI, Choose New Jersey, and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority during Choose New Jersey's economic mission to India in December, read a statement.

Speaking about it, Shibasish Sarkar, president of the Producers Guild of India, said, "There has been a quantum increase in the number of Indian productions filming internationally. Traditionally, international shoots were restricted to a handful of destinations and were almost exclusively the domain of a very few mega-budget productions. However, today's Indian filmmaker is not averse to shooting pretty much anywhere in the world, irrespective of the scale of their productions. New Jersey is an attractive destination for Indian films for a host of reasons, and we look forward to working closely with our counterparts in New Jersey to realize the immense potential for collaboration," he said.

New Jersey offers one of the nation's most attractive incentive programs for filmmakers, featuring a 30 per cent or 35 per cent tax credit and a 2 per cent or 4 per cent diversity bonus. Tim Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, also shared his views.

"Throughout his tenure, Governor Phil Murphy has fostered an engaging relationship with India, solidifying New Jersey as a top destination for Indian business investment. New Jersey's film sector has exploded over recent years, leading to major productions setting up shop in the state and record-breaking spending. We are thrilled to welcome India's film industry, which will expand film production in the state, create jobs, and generate greater economic activity," Tim said. (ANI)

