"As a mother, this story touched me": Rani bags DPIFF Best Actress award for 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

Actor Rani Mukerji recently won the Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2024 awards for her performance in the drama film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. On receiving the award, Rani shared on-stage, "I think MCVN is an important film in terms of what Indians go through outside our country. When this story came to me, I was shocked to know that a mother was treated like this and that her kids were taken away from her. As a mother, this story touched me and I felt that this story should be told to everyone. And I did the film."

She added, "I had a lot of enthusiasm within me when I read the script of this film and when I got to know this story. When I was shooting, I just had one thing in mind - that I had to give more than my 100 per cent to bring this story of Sagarika onto the big screen and make it feel real and show it in a way that people forget me but see Devika Chatterjee in me. Hence it was important for me to become the character, and I am very happy and thankful that the audience liked it and they gave so much love to MCVN, to me, I am really grateful and very humbled with this award. Thank you Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for giving me this honour. It is always truly special to win an award, especially when the audiences love your work and they give you the award first through the box office, and second through these wonderful little mementoes for the film." Directed by Ashima Chibber the film talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

Rani looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she strutted the red carpet in a scintillating sheer black saree. She was joined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and several pictures of the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actors posing together surfaced on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)