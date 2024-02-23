"Women are 'stupid' not to let men pay on dates": Jaya Bachchan

Left Menu

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan in the latest episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast 'What The Hell Navya 2', titled 'Macho Myths and Modern Men' shared her views on how women should let men pay on dates.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan in the latest episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast 'What The Hell Navya 2', titled 'Macho Myths and Modern Men' shared her views on how women should let men pay on dates. The latest episode saw a new addition: her brother Agastya, along with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

In the episode, Navya discussed men and toxicity. Navya was talking about how these days' women feel independent and want to pay for food on dates. She said, "For example, today if you take a girl out on a date and you offer to pay, some people get offended by that. Because women now feel they're equally..."

To this, Jaya interrupted and said, "How stupid of those women. You should let the men pay." Navya continued, "No, but I'm saying these are things that happen. That 'Oh we can open the door for ourselves. You don't need to open it for us.' So, where do you draw that line?

Shweta then asked Agastya, Are you opening doors for people? Jaya again get into the conversation and said, "Basically, what they're trying to say is - don't be chivalrous. How stupid is that?"

Agastya had a completely different take on it on this matter, explaining the difference between chivalry and toxicity, he said, "As long as you're doing it to be polite, and not show 'I'm the man,' you can't go wrong. If you're opening the door not to be like, 'i'm the one opening the door' instead you're doing it because 'I want to help you,' it's never gonna come across the wrong way." "If you want to say, I'd love to pay for this meal, it's not going to come across, the wrong way because you're doing it to do something kind. Not like 'I'm the provider, so I'll pay.' It's the intent," Agastya added.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. (ANI)

