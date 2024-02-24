J-K Chief Secretary reviews conservation works of Mubarak Mandi heritage complex in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday visited Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex here and took first hand appraisal of all the restoration and conservation works being carried out there. He called for making a robust plan for effective conservation and reuse of the complex taking the architecture, place and space of each structure into consideration.

Mubarak Mandi, located in the heart of the old walled city overlooking the Tawi river, was the royal residence of the Dogra dynasty rulers till 1925 before the last Maharaja moved to Hari Niwas palace in the northern part of Jammu.

In 2005, Mubarak Mandi was declared as a protected monument and subsequently Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society (MMJHS) was constituted next year to take over the complex for its protection, preservation, maintenance and restoration works.

The first vision document for its conservation was prepared by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) in 2008 and a comprehensive master plan was later prepared and approved in 2019.

The complex is primarily zoned out in six zones, including public zone, knowledge centre, interpretation and collection galleries, lifestyle, experiential spaces and crafts bazaar.

Under this master plan, an amount of Rs 144.15 crore is to be spent on different sub-projects of this heritage complex. The work on few sub-projects has been completed and the work on other sub-projects is apace with remaining of works to be taken-up shortly for their completion on time.

An official spokesman said the chief secretary went around different heritage buildings of the complex and took cognizance of the conservation works either done or being carried out there.

He enquired about the subsequent plans of the society about adaptive reuse of the structures after their restoration.

Dulloo also asked about the timelines fixed for completion of each conservation and beautification work, the spokesman said, adding he called for carrying out each work with due diligence as the task of heritage conservation is quite technical in nature.

The chief secretary directed for restoring the original magnificence of the complex besides preserving its aesthetic appeal befitting its past glory.

He went inside the renovated Darbar Hall and Dogra Museum besides other structures like Raja Ram Singh and Raja Amar Singh Palaces where work is going on. Dulloo also examined other heritage structures like Pink Hall, Gole Ghar, Sheesh Mahal, Maharani Charak Mahal, Guleri Mahal and other internal structures. MMJHS Executive Director Deepika Sharma explained the future reuse plans for different structures to be used as display galleries, museums, library and cultural centres.

She also threw light on other aspects of restoration works to be taken up in the times to come.

