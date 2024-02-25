Odd News Roundup: It's a dog's life - Bobi loses 'world's oldest dog' title, posthumously

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

It's a dog's life - Bobi loses 'world's oldest dog' title, posthumously

Guinness World Records (GWR) has revoked the title of the "world's oldest dog" it awarded a now-deceased Portuguese canine named Bobi last year, as it found no conclusive evidence that he had in fact lived for more than 31 years, it said on Thursday. Following complaints by some veterinarians who raised doubts over his age, GWR last month started a formal review of the title issued last February, when it said Bobi was 31 years and 165 days old, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months.

(With inputs from agencies.)