Left Menu

Amy Schumer reveals Cushing syndrome diagnosis, hormonal disorder that can cause weight gain

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer has opened up about her current health situation, revealing she has Cushing syndrome, hormonal disorder that can cause weight gain.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 19:10 IST
Amy Schumer reveals Cushing syndrome diagnosis, hormonal disorder that can cause weight gain
Amy Schumer (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer has opened up about her current health situation, revealing she has Cushing syndrome, hormonal disorder that can cause weight gain, CNN reported. After Schumer appeared on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' earlier this month to announce the second season of her Hulu hit 'Life & Beth,' several on social media remarked on how her appearance had altered.

Schumer responded to the comments with a caustic Instagram post, noting that "medical and hormonal things are going on in my world right now, but I'm okay." CNN reported that Schumer said in an interview published in the 'News Not Noise' newsletter that she had exogenous Cushing syndrome, which was caused by steroid injections that produced an excess of cortisol in her body.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder can cause weight gain, weariness, moon face, migraines, and other problems. Schumer said she felt reborn after receiving her diagnosis following an uncertain sequence of testing to establish what was wrong.

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up," Schumer recalled. "So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable. It has been a crazy couple of weeks for me and my family."

Schumer stated that she was driven to publicise her diagnosis in order to promote women's health and body positivity. "The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time," Schumer explained. "I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn't believe them."

Schumer ended her chat by encouraging everyone to be kinder with their comments. "This is a good example of the fact that we never know what is going on with someone," she said. "Everyone is struggling with something. Maybe we can all be a little kinder to each other and ourselves." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024