Amy Schumer reveals Cushing syndrome diagnosis, hormonal disorder that can cause weight gain

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer has opened up about her current health situation, revealing she has Cushing syndrome, hormonal disorder that can cause weight gain, CNN reported. After Schumer appeared on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' earlier this month to announce the second season of her Hulu hit 'Life & Beth,' several on social media remarked on how her appearance had altered.

Schumer responded to the comments with a caustic Instagram post, noting that "medical and hormonal things are going on in my world right now, but I'm okay." CNN reported that Schumer said in an interview published in the 'News Not Noise' newsletter that she had exogenous Cushing syndrome, which was caused by steroid injections that produced an excess of cortisol in her body.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder can cause weight gain, weariness, moon face, migraines, and other problems. Schumer said she felt reborn after receiving her diagnosis following an uncertain sequence of testing to establish what was wrong.

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up," Schumer recalled. "So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable. It has been a crazy couple of weeks for me and my family."

Schumer stated that she was driven to publicise her diagnosis in order to promote women's health and body positivity. "The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time," Schumer explained. "I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn't believe them."

Schumer ended her chat by encouraging everyone to be kinder with their comments. "This is a good example of the fact that we never know what is going on with someone," she said. "Everyone is struggling with something. Maybe we can all be a little kinder to each other and ourselves." (ANI)

