Left Menu

Aamir Khan dons 'Mostly Laapataa' T-shirt as he heads for 'Laapataa Ladies' promotions

Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies'. On Monday, he was snapped in Mumbai in his signature style, and his t-shirt grabbed the attention.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:09 IST
Aamir Khan dons 'Mostly Laapataa' T-shirt as he heads for 'Laapataa Ladies' promotions
Aamir Khan (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aamir Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies'. On Monday, he was snapped in Mumbai in his signature style, and his T-shirt grabbed the attention. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based papparazi, Aamir is seen wearing a black T-shirt with the text 'Mostly Laapataa' written on it. He teamed the T shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' has been selected as the opening film of the second edition of the IFFM Summer Festival. The film will have its Australian premiere on 29th February at the festival ahead of its release on 1st March 2024, read a statement.

Recently, makers unveiled the new track 'Beda Paar' from the film. Taking to Instagram, T-Series treated fans to the official video of the song, captioning it, "Saiyaanji ke saath #BedaPaar toh lagna hi tha. Song out now."

The song takes the audience into the rural milieu of the film and is themed on wedding farewell. Sona Mohapatra lent her vocals for the song while the lyrics were penned by Prashant Pandey. The track has been composed by Ram Sampath and packs vintage vibes. Speaking of 'Laapataa Ladies', the film's story is set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024