PTI | Guna | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:44 IST
28-year man collapses, dies while playing cricket in MP's Guna
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man collapsed and died while playing cricket in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Fatehgarh village of Guna district on Monday, a family member of the deceased man said.

Deepak Khandekar collapsed during a cricket match and was rushed to the hospital, said S O Bhola, civil surgeon of the district hospital.

The ambulance in-charge said he couldn't find Khandekar's pulse when he was being brought to the hospital, he said.

The man's family declined a post-mortem, so the cause for the death could not be ascertained, the civil surgeon said.

Khandekar's maternal uncle Narayan Chougule said he was playing cricket with his friends in Fatehgarh ground at the time of the incident.

Khandekar was waiting for his turn to bat during a match when he became unconscious due to chest pain and was rushed to the hospital by his friends, Chougule said.

Khandekar had got married two months back.

