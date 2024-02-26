Left Menu

US Ambassador to India Garcetti offers prayers at Golden Temple

You feel not only the holiness of this place but how the generous service of the people define not only the world as it is but as it can be.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:10 IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Monday offered prayers at the Golden Temple here and performed 'sewa' (voluntary service).

His wife Amy Wakeland and another family member also accompanied him.

Later, he went to 'Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib' to pay obeisance.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami honoured Garcetti and his family members with a golden model of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, books and shawls at the information centre of the Golden Temple.

Earlier, Dhami and Garcetti discussed various topics during a meeting.

Dhami asked him to start direct flights from the USA to Amritsar.

''There are a few places in the world that are truly sacred - this Golden Temple is right there at the top of that list. You feel not only the holiness of this place but how the generous service of the people define not only the world as it is but as it can be. ''May the deep friendships between the United States and Sikhism always bring peace to our world. With deep respect and friendships,'' Garcetti wrote in the visitor book.

