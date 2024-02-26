Left Menu

Death of Pankaj Udhas will create vacuum in Indian music: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:46 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed sorrow over the demise of eminent ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, and said it would create a vacuum in Indian music.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran singer, Pankaj Udhas, one of the greatest performers of Indian Ghazal of our times, today at Mumbai," she wrote on X.

"His departure will create a vacuum in the Indian music world. My deep condolences to his family as well as to countless admirers that he leaves behind in the whole world," she added.

Udhas, who is known for songs such as 'Chitthi Ayee Hai' and 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', died around 11 am at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after prolonged illness. He was 72.

