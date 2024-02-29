Netflix India announces 2024 slate; 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', 'Heeramandi' part of line-up

Streamer Netflix on Thursday unveiled its upcoming slate for India that features over 22 projects, including a series on the 1999 Kandahar hijack, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web show ''Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'', Imtiaz Ali's film on the slain Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, and Oscar-nominated documentary ''To Kill A Tiger''.

The slate, which was announced here at a star-studded event called 'Next on Netflix', features a mix of movies, web series, unscripted shows and documentaries.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content at Netflix India, said the streamer is looking forward to another great year after a successful 2023.

''We swept a multitude of awards, including the Oscar, the International Emmy, Busan award for 'Scoop'. On the back of a successful 2023, this year is going to be bigger and bolder. That's how we planned it.

''When you have to programme for that large an audience, it's important to programme to a wide taste... Our ambition is to super serve the audiences and to give them all kinds of entertainment," Shergill told PTI.

The event was attended by AR Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Vijay Varma, Anubhav Sinha, Aanand L Rai, Imtiaz Ali, Guneet Monga, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Kapil Sharma, and Sunil Grover, among others.

It all started with the introduction of the characters in Bhansali's "Heeramandi", featuring Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Koirala, who is reuniting with Bhansali after his 1996 feature debut ''Khamoshi: The Musical'', said the team tried to put its best foot forward as they were working with the master filmmaker.

''To be working with Sanjay 25 years after his first film, 'Khamoshi', it can't get better than 'Heeramandi'. It's been a humongous journey, I've seen him grow as an artist, as a maestro, as a genius, he is India's best,'' the actor said at the event.

The streamer is bringing the true story of the December 24, 1999 hijack of the Indian Airlines flight to screen in the form of a series titled ''IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack''. The first glimpse of the show, directed and created by Anubhav Sinha, was revealed on Thursday.

Anubhav Sinha, known for films such as "Mulk", "Article 15" and "Bheed", said it was a responsibility to be as authentic as possible while working on the series.

''Almost everyone remembers a few things about the hijack, and what all happened during the process, but when I started doing research I realised it is a very complex story and a lot of things happened in those seven days and not many people know about it.

''We have put it all in the show… We had to make it factually correct and yet dramatic and engaging,'' he said at the event.

''IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'' stars Vijay Varma, Patralekha, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Amrita Puri, and Anupam Tripathi.

Netflix also unveiled the first looks of "Amar Singh Chamkila", Kajol and Kriti Sanon-starrer "Do Patti", Farhan Akhtar-produced "Dabba Cartel", Luv Ranjan's upcoming film "Wild Wild Punjab", a documentary on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh backed by Monga, comedian Sharma's show "The Great Indian Kapil Show", and a docuseries on the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan called ''The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan''.

Dosanjh, who plays the title role in ''Amar Singh Chamkila'', said he was initially sceptical to be part of Imtiaz Ali's Hindi film as he felt the director wouldn't be able to do justice with the life story of the late Punjabi singer.

Dosanjh said before Ali approached him, he had already been part of a Punjabi film titled ''Jodi'', based on Chamkila and Amarjot. The movie couldn't be released due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Dosanjh's perception changed after he heard the script of Ali's movie and was amazed by the director's attention to detail.

''I thought I knew a lot about Chamkile before meeting him (Ali). When I heard his perspective, it was completely different. It was a big thing for us that his story was being said in such a big manner. When sir offered me the film, I surrendered to his vision,'' he said.

Ali called Chamkila ''the son of the soil'' who rose to great heights from the grassroots.

Rahman, who has composed the soundtrack of the film along with lyricist Irshad Kamil, said it was his ''dream'' to compose music for a film that had a connection to Punjabi music.

''It was a long dream of mine to do a Punjabi music film... We had our take for the movie, and made it like a musical,'' he said, adding Ali had ''completely reinvented'' himself with the movie.

Sanon, who is set to make her production debut with "Do Patti", said backing the film was a ''creatively satisfying'' experience.

The actor said post her critically-acclaimed film "Mimi", she was keen to explore films that would challenge her. "There comes a time in the life of an actor when you think 'What next?' I always wanted to be part of films and tell stories in ways other than being an actor on set,'' said the National Film Award winner.

The event also saw film announcements, including Neeraj Pandey's "Sikandar Ka Muqaddar" and "Murder Mubarak", featuring Sara Ali Khan and Varma.

The streamer also shared a sneak peek into the next installment of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer movie ''Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba''.

Netflix's returning series titles, such as the third seasons of "Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives", Jeetendra Kumar-fronted "Kota Factory", "Mismatched" starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, and the second season of "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter", created by Pandey, and "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein", were also officially featured in the showcase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)