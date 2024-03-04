Left Menu

Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary reunite for a new project after 16 years, see pic

Nostalgia alert! Actors Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, who co-starred in 'Taare Zameen Par', have reunited for a special project after 16 years.

ANI | Updated: 04-03-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 18:35 IST
Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nostalgia alert! Actors Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, who co-starred in 'Taare Zameen Par', have reunited for a special project after 16 years. On Monday, Darsheel took to Instagram and dropped a collage featuring his images with Aamir.

The collage has 'then vs now' image. The first image is a still from Aamir and Darsheel's hit film 'Taare Zameen Par', while the second picture shows the grown-up Darsheel posing with Aamir. "BOOOMMMMM. 16 years later, and we're together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little.Charged? ABSOLUTELY. All the love to my favorite mentor for the experienceWatch this space for the Big reveal. 4 Days to go!!!," he captioned the post.

Darsheel's post hinted that he is collaborating with Aamir for 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'. Some fans assumed that the duo had collaborated for an ad. The update to be shared by Darsheel is being awaited. 'Taare Zameen Par' revolved around an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir plays his art teacher who discovers Ishaan is dyslexic and helps him explore his true potential.

Recently in a new summit, Aamir shared some updates about his film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. "My next film as a lead actor is 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," Aamir said at the event.

Genelia will reportedly play a pivotal role in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. On the production front, Aamir will serve as a producer on Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

