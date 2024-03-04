Left Menu

Tamannaah Bhatia expresses gratitude to fans as she completes 19 years in cinema

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has completed 19 years in cinema.

Tamannaah Bhatia expresses gratitude to fans as she completes 19 years in cinema
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has completed 19 years in cinema. From fans to members of the film industry, several people took social media to congratulate Tamannaah on her 19 years completion in the industry.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on X wrote, "#19GloriousYearsofTamannaah big congratulations on almost 2 decades darling @tamannaahspeaks such lovely posters by your adorable fans!" Tamannaah was moved by Kajal's gesture.

Replying to her tweet, Tamannaah wrote, "Thank you so much Kaju, your unwavering support and love throughout these years have been nothing short of incredible. It's friends like you who make this journey worthwhile. To all my amazing fans, your dedication and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind my work. I promise to continue creating movies that you all love. Here's to more amazing years, filled with love and countless memories! #Grateful #19YearsStrong." She might have marked her acting debut in 2005 with the Bollywood film 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' but went on to become the most sought-after actress in the South film industry. What made her a global phenomenon was her role in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Beginning' wherein she played Avantika. She showcased her versatility with projects such as 'Babli Bouncer', 'Lust Stories 2', and others. In 2023, Tamannaah ruled the box office with Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Bholaa Shankar', made the nation groove to her 'Kaavaalaa' song from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Jailer', and marked her Malayalam debut with 'Bandra'.

In the coming months, Tamannaah will be seen in 'Odela 2'. She also has 'Vedaa' with John Abraham and the Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4' in her kitty. (ANI)

