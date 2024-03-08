Left Menu

Hindi film ‘Article 370’ declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-03-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 08:42 IST
Hindi film ‘Article 370’ declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared the recently released film 'Article 370' tax-free.

"For citizens of the state to know the bitter reality of Article 370, we have decided to make the film Article 370 tax-free in Madhya Pradesh," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a message in Hindi on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the doors of immense development possibilities in Jammu and Kashmir by removing the stigma of Article 370, Yadav asserted.

"This film gives an opportunity to closely understand the past and present circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir," the MP CM further said.

'Article 370', starring Yami Gautam, focuses on the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's fight against it. The film was released nationwide on February 23.

The Narendra Modi government, on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370, thus ending the special status given to J-K, and bifurcated it into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024