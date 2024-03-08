Left Menu

Watched 'Article 370' with family, film shows complexity of problem: Rajnath Singh

India is on its way to be a fully developed nation by 2047 and the role of women in this journey is going to be extremely crucial and significant, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:43 IST
Watched 'Article 370' with family, film shows complexity of problem: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said he has watched the film 'Article 370' with his family at a theatre here, and said the movie shows the ''complexity'' of the ''problem'' as well as the ''challenging solution''.

''Today I went to a cinema hall in Delhi with my family and watched the movie 'Article 370'. I heard praise for this film from many people. The film is inspired by true events and presents the events of the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in a very effective manner,'' Singh said in a post on X in Hindi.

''This film shows how complex this problem was and how challenging the solution was and it also presents a good example of women empowerment. I congratulate the producer-director and all the actors of this film for their effective presentation,'' he wrote.

The central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The film, starring actor Yami Gautam in a lead role, hit the screens on February 23, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In another post, earlier in the day, Singh said the role of women in India's journey towards becoming a fully developed nation by 2047 is going to be ''extremely crucial and significant''.

''On International Women's Day, I salute India's indomitable 'Nari Shakti' and their contributions in the progress and prosperity of our nation. The Government under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi has further empowered India's 'Nari Shakti' with historic legislation like 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'. ''India is on its way to be a fully developed nation by 2047 and the role of women in this journey is going to be extremely crucial and significant,'' he said.

