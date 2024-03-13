Left Menu

SonyLIV ropes in Sumeet Vyas for new show ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’

It is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality and madness alive even after having kids, the 40-year-old actor said.The spirit of the show is shining bright even on the set with Barun, Anjali and Priya.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 11:24 IST
Streaming platform SonyLIV on Wednesday announced its new show "Raat Jawaan Hai", which will be directed by actor Sumeet Vyas.

The show, which has started production, will feature actors Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat in the lead roles, the streamer said in a press release.

According to the makers, "Raat Jawaan Hai" will offer a fresh perspective on ''friendship, parenthood, and the challenges of modern life infused with moments of warmth and camaraderie''.

It is the first full-fledged series to be directed by Vyas, best known for his performances in "Permanent Roommates", "Tripling" and movie "Veere Di Wedding". He earlier directed short film "Haircut" (2014) and miniseries "Tankesh Diaries" (2023).

''There is a tendency of the world to think of parenting as the end of youth. 'Raat Jawaan Hai' refutes this theory. It is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality and madness alive even after having kids,'' the 40-year-old actor said.

''The spirit of the show is shining bright even on the set with Barun, Anjali and Priya. We are having the best time on set, all three of them are such fun people to work with. Their energy is infectious, making our sets a carnival of laughter,'' he added.

"Raat Jawaan Hai" is produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited.

