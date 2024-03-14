Madhavi Latha talks about movie 'Razakar - Silent Genocide of Hyderabad' on Nizam's reign

BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha talked about the movie 'Razakar - Silent Genocide of Hyderabad'. The movie brings out the historical reality of Nizam's reign in Telangana right before and after Indian independence.

She told ANI, " Yesterday, there was the opening of 'Razakar' film, once you know the true character of it; it feels like why we were not born then, otherwise, we would have taken the sword to protect the dignity of our Telangana brothers...Why there are still 'Razakars' in Hyderabad? Why still the rule of Razakars are continuing here? Even an Ola driver fears coming inside the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency...From here, there is no bus facility, and we don't have a metro either, therefore, Ola does not come inside...now tell me is this not the world of Razakars? I request everyone in Telangana to watch the 'Razakar' movie.." In the film, it is shown that the Nizam aimed to make Hyderabad an independent Islamic state, and a silent genocide was committed on the Hindu population of Hyderabad state.

Latha is the chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals and also the founder of the Lopamudra Charitable Trust and the LathaMa Foundation.Through her charitable trust, a non-governmental organisation based in Hyderabad, she organised various healthcare, education, and food distribution initiatives in the Hyderabad area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)