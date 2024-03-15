Left Menu

Spine chilling music album of horror crime drama series 'Inspector Rishi' unveiled

Makers of the upcoming horror crime drama series 'Inspector Rishi' launched the spine-chilling music album.

Poster of Inspector Rishi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of the upcoming horror crime drama series 'Inspector Rishi' launched the spine-chilling music album. Created by Nandhini JS, the Tamil project stars Naveen Chandra in a pivotal role along with Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel.

Composed by Ashwath Naganathan, the album packs a total of seven spellbinding tracks, including a title track, Idhayathin Maayam, which sets an eerie tone, encapsulating the supernatural and thrilling elements of the horror crime-drama series. The album seamlessly transports audiences to the gloomy world of Inspector Rishi as he embarks on a life-altering mission to investigate a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences.

It features songs written by Bagavathy PK, Mashook Rahman, and Pugalendhi Gopal, with vocals lent by talented singers like Kapil Kapilan, Pop Shalini, Ishaan Nigam, Christopher Stanley, R Aravind Raj, Balaji Sri, Soundaryaa R, Devu Tressa Mathew, 'Uthiri' Vijaykumar, Sriram Krish, Ashwath, Shailey Bidwaikar, Swasthika Swaminathan, Sunitha Sarathy and Anjana Balakrishnan. The official synopsis read, "Inspector Rishi presents a gripping narrative that traces the journey of a skeptical inspector, Rishi Nandhan, whose steadfast convictions are challenged when he investigates a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences. As Inspector Rishi navigates through this mind-bending case replete with horror and suspense, he confronts formidable obstacles, both in unraveling the mysteries shrouding the crime and grappling with his own inner turmoil."

On what the audience can expect from the show, creator Nandhini said, "As a creator, working on Inspector Rishi, has been a deeply gratifying experience and I am grateful for this collaboration. Integrating a police procedural with horror and mystery has allowed me to explore new dimensions of storytelling, delving deeper into the eerie and enigmatic world of Inspector Rishi." "The splendid performances of the cast including Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, Kumaravel and the dedicated efforts of the crew members have beautifully translated my vision onto the screen," Nandhini added.

'Inspector Rishi' will stream on Prime Video on March 29. (ANI)

